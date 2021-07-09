Todd Burrowes Sells 5,232 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.04. 15,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

