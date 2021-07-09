Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.73 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $103.09 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00007844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00055263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00903937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

Tokenlon Network Token (CRYPTO:LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 112,010,181 coins and its circulating supply is 39,272,178 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenlon Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

