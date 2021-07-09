TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $113,829.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.96 or 1.00024684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.