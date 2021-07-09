TOKPIE Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $144,748.90 and $227.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

