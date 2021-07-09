Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 9,628 shares traded.

TPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.53. The firm has a market cap of £142.46 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

