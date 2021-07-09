Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,584. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

