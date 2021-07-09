Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.32.
TXG stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.13. The company had a trading volume of 125,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.26. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
