Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.32.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.13. The company had a trading volume of 125,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.26. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.