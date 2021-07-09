Tornado Achieves Market Cap of $278,830.23 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $46.47 or 0.00136878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $278,830.23 and $39,189.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

