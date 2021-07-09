Tornado Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $33.02 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $36.25 or 0.00107348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00162892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,802.54 or 1.00111988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,086 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

