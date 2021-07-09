Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.71 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.