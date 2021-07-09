Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.