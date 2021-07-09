Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

