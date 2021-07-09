Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 5,316 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 417,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 39,904 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 464,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,133,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.