Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 240,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$4.31. 19,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,675. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$193.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.26.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.