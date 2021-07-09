TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,372,021.42 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23.

TPGY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 165,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

