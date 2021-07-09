TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Acquires $317,458.23 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,372,021.42.

TPGY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 165,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at about $97,064,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $24,028,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,145,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

