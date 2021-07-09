TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $471.00

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 471 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.13), with a volume of 288223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($6.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

