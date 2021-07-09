Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $951,248.00

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $951,248.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00007801 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00399998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using US dollars.

