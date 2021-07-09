TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

TCON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 554,291 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

