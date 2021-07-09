Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,785 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,406% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

