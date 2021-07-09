Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 428 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $24,476,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

