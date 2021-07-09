Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the average volume of 328 call options.

WKEY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

