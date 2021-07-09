Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 99,038 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,278% compared to the average volume of 7,189 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 130,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

