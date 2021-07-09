Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

