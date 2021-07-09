Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $17.79 million and $756,064.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

