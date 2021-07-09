Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High at $190.62

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.62 and last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 6218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.