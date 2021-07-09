TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.30. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 6,746 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.