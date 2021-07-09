Transcodium Achieves Market Cap of $140,646.17 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $140,646.17 and $53.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.52 or 0.00905061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00089594 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars.

