TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of TravelCenters of America worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TA opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.18 million, a PE ratio of 612.80 and a beta of 2.18. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

