TravelNote Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,505.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $25,907.63 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

