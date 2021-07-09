Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £156.24 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68) per share, with a total value of £156.24 ($204.13).

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,697 ($22.17). 89,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,881.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.91.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.