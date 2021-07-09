Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.