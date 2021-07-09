Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $337.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $337.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.