Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $991,587.70 and approximately $375.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

