Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Up 9.1%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares traded up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. 17,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 566,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

