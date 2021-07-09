Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 32,324 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TY. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

