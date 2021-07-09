Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $32,814.00 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80.

TRIL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 613,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

