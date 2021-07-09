TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of TriMas worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.62 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

