Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.05. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 37,495 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $541.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.