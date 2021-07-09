Trollcoin (TROLL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $995,137.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,530.66 or 0.99823645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007322 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00057717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

