TRON Price Hits $0.0625 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and $669.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001323 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.