Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $81.34 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00118571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00163219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.05 or 0.99769080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.00935325 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.