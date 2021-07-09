TTC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00894659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

