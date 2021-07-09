TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $413.42

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.42 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 353.80 ($4.62). TUI shares last traded at GBX 361.80 ($4.73), with a volume of 3,953,043 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 281 ($3.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.42.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

