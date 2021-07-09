Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $480.08

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $480.08 and last traded at $479.58, with a volume of 2874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

