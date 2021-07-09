Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $754,424.04 and approximately $7,809.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

