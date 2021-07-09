U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

USX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

USX opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $400.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

