Ubex Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $506,612.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

