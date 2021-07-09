Ubiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,779.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $26,779.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,811.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.59 or 0.06313139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01470781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00396065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00147903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.43 or 0.00628265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00408672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00330983 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.