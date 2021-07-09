UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Watsco worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $288.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.35 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.64.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

